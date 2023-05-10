Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal: UN

The United Nations said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

There were no inbound or outbound inspections of ships on Sunday or Monday.

The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea export agreement in July to help tackle a global food crisis that has been worsened by Moscow's war in Ukraine. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the deal.

"The JCC has confirmed that inspections have resumed today on outbound vessels," Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Senior officials from the four parties are due to meet in Istanbul this week for talks. Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths is traveling to Istanbul, Haq said.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday described discussions ahead of the planned meeting on Wednesday and Thursday as "positive."