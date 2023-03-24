World Bank seeks more private cash as yearly needs balloon to $2.4 trillion

Malpass announced his resignation to the World Bank in February and the lender expects to select his replacement by early May.

The program is based on three pillars, he added, the first of which aims to help capital flow better by providing macro stability and transparency, while building data banks that support decision making.

"The product of these analytics will focus on actions that countries need to take for a sound investment climate, competitive markets, and a balanced role of the State in the economy," said Malpass at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.