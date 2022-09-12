    বাংলা

    Ukraine farmers may cut winter grain sowing by at least 30%

    The Ukrainian Agrarian Council cites a jump in prices for seeds and fuel combined with a low selling prices of their grain as the reason

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 12 Sept 2022, 09:12 AM

    Ukrainian farmers are likely to cut the winter grain sowing area by at least 30% because of a jump in prices for seeds and fuel combined with a low selling prices of their grain, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council (UAC) said on Monday.

    Ukraine has already started 2022 winter grain sowing and the agriculture ministry said last month it expects the winter wheat sowing area could shrink to 3.8 million hectares (9.3 million acres) from 4.6 million a year earlier.

    Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area was occupied during the Russian invasion that began in February and only around 4.6 million hectares of wheat would be harvested in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

    "The main reasons that encourage agricultural producers to reduce sown areas are the high cost of fertilizers, problems with the sale of grain, as well as too low purchase prices for agricultural products," the UAC said in a statement.

    The council represents thousands of small and medium-sized agriculture producers across Ukraine.

    "We will reduce the sowing of winter crops by almost half. I consider it impractical to sell wheat today at cost price and still sow when there is no sale. I am looking for a sales market. In order to sow now, the farm needs to sell 500-700 tonnes," the UAC quoted farmer Valery Martyshko from the Kyiv region as saying.

    Ukrainian grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

    Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

    RELATED STORIES
    Modern slavery on the rise as crises fuel poverty: UN report
    Modern slavery on the rise as crises fuel poverty
    According to the latest figures, forced labour accounted for 27.6 million of those in modern slavery in 2021
    Round-the-clock vigil to give thousands a chance to bid Queen Elizabeth farewell
    Round-the-clock vigil for final farewells to Elizabeth
    On Wednesday, the queen's coffin will be carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where Airport-style security checks will take place
    Xi to meet Putin in first trip outside China since COVID began
    Xi to meet Putin
    The trip, Xi's first abroad since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, shows just how confident he is about his grip on power in China
    Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire
    Canada’s real problem: the rush to retire
    During the pandemic, retirements fell as many Canadians decided to stay in their jobs longer

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher