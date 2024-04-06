Russia evacuates around 2,000 people from homes in flood-hit Orsk

Russia has evacuated around 2,000 people from their homes in the Russian city of Orsk, Russian officials said on Saturday, a day after rising waters in the Ural river flooded riverside villages and caused a dam to burst.

The regional government said the people had been evacuated from the city of 230,000 near Russia's border with Kazakhstan after thousands of homes were flooded in the area, the TASS news agency reported.

Video footage published by the emergency services ministry showed residents being helped into lifeboats wearing life jackets.