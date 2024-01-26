Storm in a teacup: US, Britain banter over the perfect 'cuppa'

The "special relationship" between Britain and the United States came under pressure this week when a US academic had the cheek to suggest adding salt to tea, sparking a flurry of diplomatic banter.

A "cuppa" tea is a national institution in Britain, about as British as the royal family, pubs and fish and chips, so when American chemist Michelle Francl claimed a pinch of salt was required for the perfect brew, it caused quite a stir.

Keen to repair the damage to relations with its closest ally, the US Embassy in London stepped in.

"We want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not an official United States policy. And never will be," the embassy said on X.