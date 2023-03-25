Biden warns Iran after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria

The Pentagon had said US F-15 jets on Thursday attacked two facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the US strikes had killed eight pro-Iranian fighters. The toll could not be independently confirmed.

Iran's state Press TV said no Iranians had been killed and quoted local sources as saying the target was not an Iran-aligned military post, but that a rural development center and a grain center near a military airport had been hit.

DRONE STRIKE

The US strikes were a response to a drone attack earlier on Thursday on a base near Hasakah in northeast Syria operated by a US-led coalition battling the remnants of Islamic State.

Three service members and a contractor required medical evacuation to Iraq, while two wounded American troops were treated at the base. On Friday, the Pentagon said the injured personnel were in stable condition.

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it appeared that the defensive system on the base had failed.

The Pentagon said the US military had a complete site picture in terms of radar, though one official said troops on the ground did not appear to have had enough time to react to the drone.

A US base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syria was attacked on Friday morning, according to the Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen and a security source.

It is not uncommon for Iranian-backed groups to fire missiles at US bases in Syria after they are hit with air strikes.