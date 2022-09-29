US candidate beats Russian to head UN telecoms agency

The US candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin on Thursday decisively beat a Russian candidate to be the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union in an election seen as a test of how many countries are still siding with Russia.

Bogdan-Martin won the election to be the next head of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with 139 votes out of 172 casts, defeating Russia's Rashid Ismailov, the UN agency said in a statement.