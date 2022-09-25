UK's Truss to review visa schemes to ease labour shortages: FT

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to launch a major review of the country's visa system in a move to tackle acute labour shortages in key industries, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The prime minister is set to defy some of her anti-immigration cabinet colleagues by making changes to the "shortage occupation list", allowing certain industries to bring in more staff — such as broadband engineers — from overseas, the newspaper said.

The review could also endorse a loosening of the requirement to speak English in some sectors to enable more foreign workers into the country, the report said, citing a Downing Street official.