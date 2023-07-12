    বাংলা

    US, Japan, S Korea hold rare military meeting as N Korea launches missile

    Washington has been pressing the uneasy neighbours to work more closely to better counter rising threats from China and N Korea

    Reuters
    Published : 12 July 2023, 04:53 AM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 04:53 AM

    The United States' top general met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts for a rare trilateral meeting in Hawaii on Tuesday, as North Korea conducted its latest ballistic missile test launch.

    Washington has been pressing the uneasy neighbours to work more closely to better counter rising threats from China and North Korea.

    Seoul and Tokyo have strained relations over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

    Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman for US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, told Reuters that the North Korean launch occurred at the conclusion of the meeting, which had been long planned.

    He said the North Korean ballistic missile had been launched towards the Sea of Japan.

    This year, North Korea has test fired its first ever solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile and conducted a failed attempt to launch its first-ever spy satellite on a new launch vehicle. UN Security Council resolutions ban North Korea's use of ballistic missile technology, including for satellite launches.

    The trilateral meeting was at Camp Smith in Hawaii and it last took place between the three uniformed military chiefs in March 2022.

    North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Tuesday a US military spy plane had entered North Korea's Exclusive Economic Zone eight times.

    She warned that US forces would face a "very critical flight" if they continued "illegal intrusion", repeating an accusation North Korea made on Monday that the US had violated its airspace by conducting surveillance flights.

    North Korea warned that such flights may be shot down.

    A senior US defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it appeared that North Korea's threats were largely bluster.

    The official said North Korea's ground based missiles did not have the range to shoot down US planes, which were not flying in Pyongyang's Exclusive Economic Zone as defined by international law.

    "It's unlikely to manifest as a significant threat," the official said.

    Milley is set to travel to Japan and South Korea this week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr 19, 2018.
    Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit
    Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning to attack the plant, which is located on Russian-held territory in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region
    Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr 19, 2018.
    As NATO meets, allies ask how long US commitment will last
    The 16 months since Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have seen a dramatic reassertion of US leadership, commitment and interest in Europe
    EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan Jul 3, 2023.
    US Big Tech says it meets EU gatekeeper status
    Big Tech will not be allowed to favour their own services or prevent users from removing pre-installed apps - two rules that will hit Google and Apple hard
    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech after a South Korea-US joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea June 15, 2023.
    S Korea says retrieves wreckage of N Korean spy satellite
    The military last month recovered parts of the rocket used in the North's failed launch of its first military satellite, after the booster and payload crashed into the sea soon after takeoff

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan