US, Japan, S Korea hold rare military meeting as N Korea launches missile

The United States' top general met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts for a rare trilateral meeting in Hawaii on Tuesday, as North Korea conducted its latest ballistic missile test launch.

Washington has been pressing the uneasy neighbours to work more closely to better counter rising threats from China and North Korea.

Seoul and Tokyo have strained relations over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman for US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, told Reuters that the North Korean launch occurred at the conclusion of the meeting, which had been long planned.

He said the North Korean ballistic missile had been launched towards the Sea of Japan.