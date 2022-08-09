Cold and hungry: Food inflation bites Canada's north

In stores in Nunavut's capital Iqaluit recently, a bag of cherries sold for C$21 ($16.34), and a six-pack of bottled water cost C$19 - both about double the cost in southern Canada. A 12-pack of soft drink cans sold for C$27, triple the price in the south.

Iqaluit resident Nathaniel Chouinard, 35, says he used to spend C$500 every two weeks to feed his family of six. Since January, he has been spending C$150 more every two weeks.

"I compensate by working more hours," said Chouinard, who works two jobs in security and information technology. "I’m spending less time with my family."

The Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre in Iqaluit, a soup kitchen that offers free meals to those in need, says by June this year it had served 20,000 meals - the number served up in all of 2021.

"Food insecurity in the north was already called the longest-lasting public health emergency in Canadian history," said Rachel Blais, Qajuqturvik's executive director.

"The sharp increase in demand we've seen in the last seven months is alarming."

Nunavut's Family Services Minister Margaret Nakashuk said hunger was hampering the ability of children to learn in school and fueling crime, especially break-ins.

'GETTING WORSE'

It is difficult to quantify how much food prices have risen in the north this year. Statistics Canada's measurement of inflation in the northern territories is limited, only assessing price increases in the three main cities and not breaking out individual components like food and fuel.

Iqaluit's consumer price index has doubled since the start of this year, hitting 4.3 percent in June and well above the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target. That is well below Canada's national inflation rate of 8.1 percent, mostly because Nunavut's government made bulk purchases of fuel before prices spiked.

The region has long struggled with food sufficiency. According to a 2020 Statistics Canada study, 57 percent of households in Nunavut dealt with food insecurity in 2017-2018, the highest level among provinces and territories in the country. Food insecurity is defined as a household lacking money to buy the variety or quantity of food it needs.

Residents benefit from the Nutrition North federal food subsidy, which lowers the price of certain foods in some northern communities. But that is failing to reduce inequality, says Qajuqturvik's Blais.