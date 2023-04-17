    বাংলা

    India, Russia discussing free trade agreement: Russia deputy PM

    Russia's Denis Manturov was speaking at an event in New Delhi with India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 07:19 AM

    India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement to guarantee investment between the two countries, Russia's deputy prime minister said on Monday. 

    Russia's Denis Manturov was speaking at an event in New Delhi with India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar, who said the South Asian country was in "advance agreement" for a bilateral trade treaty with Moscow. 

    India has not explicitly condemned the war in Ukraine and has called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. It has also been increasing its purchase of oil from Russia, which has become India's top crude supplier.

