China hopes to open free trade with Bangladesh within two years

China is hopeful of signing a free trade agreement with Bangladesh by 2026.

A joint working group formed by the two countries has conducted a study for this purpose, said Yao Wen, the country’s ambassador to Dhaka.

Based on the data obtained from the survey, the two countries will work to raise the level of bilateral free trade in the future.

A draft of the report on the joint feasibility study was presented at a joint press conference organised at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh also attended the event.

“Many Bangladeshis ask me why China is interested in a FTA with Bangladesh,” said Ambassador Wen. “There are two reasons for this. Both countries want to simultaneously tackle economic challenges and ensure smooth development. Secondly, we want to take China-Bangladesh relations to greater heights.”