Australia shakes off COVID to ring New Year as world starts ushering out 2022

Others expressed hope the New Year would herald China's return to pre-pandemic life.

"I lived and worked under COVID throughout 2022... I hope 2023 is when everything can go back to what it was before 2020," said one user based in the neighbouring province of Jiangsu.

WUHAN

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began three years ago, tens of thousands of people gathered to celebrate amid a heavy security presence.

Barricades were erected and hundreds of police officers and other security workers stood guard on the night of the first large scale spontaneous gathering in the city since nationwide protests in late November - soon after which Chinese authorities all but abandoned the zero-COVID policy.

Officers shuttled people away from at least one popular New Year’s Eve gathering point and used loudspeakers at various locations blasting out a short message on a loop advising people not to gather.

"In the interest of your health and safety do not gather or stop," a voice called out from the recording on the speaker to the large crowds of revellers, who took no notice.

In Shanghai, many thronged the historic riverside walkway, the Bund.

"We’ve all travelled in from Chengdu to celebrate in Shanghai," said Da Dai, a 28-year-old digital media executive who was travelling with two friends. "We’ve already had COVID, so now feel it’s safe to enjoy ourselves," she added.

Malaysia's government cancelled its New Year countdown and fireworks event at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur after flooding across the nation displaced tens of thousands of people and a landslide killed 31 people this month.

The country's famous Petronas Twin Towers said it would pare down its celebration with no performances or fireworks.

UKRAINE WAR

Europe was bidding farewell to a year that saw a major war erupt after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, with no end in sight to the conflict.

Curfews ranging from 7 p.m. to midnight remained in place across Ukraine, making the celebration of the beginning of 2023 impossible in public spaces. Several regional governors posted messages on social media warning residents not to break restrictions on New Year's Eve, with some even warning that police presence on city streets would be increased at night.

"I would really like this year to be over", said Kyiv resident Oksana Mozorenko, 35, though she said her family had put up a Christmas tree and bought presents to make it "a real holiday".