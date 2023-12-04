Israel orders more Gazans to flee, bombs areas where it sends them

Israel ordered people out of swathes of the main southern city in the Gaza Strip on Monday as it pressed its ground campaign deep into the south, sending desperate residents fleeing even as it dropped bombs on areas where it told them to go.

Israel's military posted a map on X on Monday morning with around a quarter of the city of Khan Younis marked off in yellow as territory that must be evacuated at once. Three arrows pointed south and west, telling people to head towards the Mediterranean coast and towards Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

The Israeli military's chief Arabic-language spokesperson later said in a post on X that the central road out of Khan Younis to the north "constitutes a battlefield" and was now shut. Access would be permitted on the western outskirts of the city, while in Rafah, a short "tactical suspension of military activities" would allow access until the early afternoon.