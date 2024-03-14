Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, high court says

A high court in Japan on Thursday said the country's ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, ruling on a matter that has divided lower levels of the judiciary and put the conservative government at odds with shifting public opinion.

Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations that doesn't offer legal protection for same-sex unions. Rights groups say the omission is discriminatory and hurts its appeal as a global business centre.

Although polls show 70% public support for same-sex unions, they are opposed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Japanese civil code rules that limit marriage to those of the opposite sex are "unconstitutional" and "discriminatory", the high court in the northern city of Sapporo said in its ruling, but dismissed the plaintiffs' claim for damages from the government.

"Enacting same-sex marriage does not seem to cause disadvantages or harmful effects," the court said.