Spain's PM Sanchez to push for 'territorial integrity' for Ukraine in China visit

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would push for fair peace in the war in Ukraine that included "territorial integrity" during a state visit to China next week.

Sanchez, speaking to journalists at the Ibero-American Summit meeting in the Dominican Republic, said he would discuss peace prospects with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is trying to position himself as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"The most important thing ... is that when this peace is reached in Ukraine, it will be fair and lasting ... and when we talk about fair, I mean that the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has been violated by Putin, is respected," Sanchez said in a news conference.