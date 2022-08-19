UK borrows more than expected as PM contenders promise more help

Britain borrowed more than expected in July, official data showed, underscoring the challenges facing the country's next prime minister to provide more support to consumers hit by sky-rocketing energy costs.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that public sector borrowing excluding state-owned banks stood at 4.944 billion pounds ($5.89 billion).

By comparison, in July 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted an historic surge in government borrowing, the public finances were in surplus by 0.9 billion pounds.