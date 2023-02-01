    বাংলা

    NATO chief stresses importance of Indo-Pacific partners amid security tensions

    Europe could not ignore what happens in East Asia because the global security is interconnected, says NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 05:51 AM

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday stressed the importance of NATO's working closely with partners in the Indo-Pacific, saying Europe could not ignore what happens in East Asia because the global security is interconnected.

    "Working with partners around the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific, is part of the answer to a more dangerous and unpredictable world," Stoltenberg said at an event hosted by Keio University.

    "The war in Ukraine demonstrates how security is interconnected. It demonstrates that what happens in Europe has a consequence for East Asia, and what happens in East Asia matters to Europe," he said, adding that "the idea China doesn't matter for NATO doesn't work."

    Stoltenberg made the comments as part of a visit to Japan, during which he pledged to strengthen ties with Tokyo to navigate an increasingly tense security environment triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its growing military cooperation with China.

    Although he said China was not an adversary, the NATO chief said the country was becoming a "more and more authoritarian power" that was displaying assertive behaviour, threatening Taiwan, and developing military capabilities that could also reach NATO countries.

    "We are more than ready to further strengthen and expand the partnership with countries in this region," he added.

    Before his stop in Japan, Stoltenberg visited South Korea and urged Seoul to increase military support to Ukraine, giving similar warnings about rising tensions with China.

    China has criticised NATO's efforts to expand its alliances in Asia. Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special operation", has repeatedly cast NATO's expansion as a threat to its security.

    RELATED STORIES
    French CGT labour union workers attend a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Nice as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, Jan 31, 2023. The slogan reads "We won't retreat".
    France hit by 2nd strike against pension reform
    The strike disrupted electricity production, public transport and schools as workers protested against the government's plans to make people work longer before retirement
    A general view of a classroom at Oasis Academy South Bank, ahead of expected teacher strikes, in London, Britain, Jan 27, 2023.
    Teachers join mass walkout in UK after decade-long pay squeeze
    Hundreds of thousands of other workers, including rail staff and civil servants, will also walk out on Wednesday
    Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic attends a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022.
    Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine: Croatian president
    In December, Croatian lawmakers rejected a proposal that the country join a European Union mission in support of the Ukrainian military
    Model of Oil barrels are seen in front of rising stock graph in this illustration, July 24, 2022.
    Russia bans oil exporters from adhering to Western price caps
    The new Russian act bans corporates and individuals from including oil price cap mechanisms in their contracts

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher