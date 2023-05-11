Ukraine war will increasingly pit quantity against quality: NATO official

"But the problem is they still have a lot of T-54s. So ... in terms of numbers, quantity, it is an issue," Bauer told reporters after a meeting of the alliance's national military chiefs at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"What we will see now is that the Russians will focus - have to focus - on quantity, larger number of conscripts, and mobilize people, not well-trained, older materiel. But large numbers," he said.

The Ukrainians meanwhile would "focus on quality, with Western weapon systems and Western training. That's the big difference in the coming months, I would say."