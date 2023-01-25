Why has Ukraine sought Leopard 2 battle tanks?

Kyiv has been pushing for the Leopard 2 tank in particular because it has several advantages over the alternatives, such as Britain's Challenger 2 and the US M1 Abrams tanks.

WHY DOES UKRAINE WANT THE LEOPARD 2?

One advantage of the Leopard 2 tank is that, as well as being one of the best tanks in the West's arsenal, it is also one of the most widely used.

With some 20 nations operating the Leopard 2, several nations could each chip in a small portion of their tanks to support Ukraine. Operating a large number of one model would make it easier for Ukraine to train crew and manage maintenance.

More than 3,500 Leopard 2 tanks have been built since production began in 1978.

The tank, produced jointly by German firms Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall, weighs more than 60 tonnes, has a 120 mm smoothbore gun and can hit targets at a distance of up to five km (3.1 miles).

Nations operating the Leopard include Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.