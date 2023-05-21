France's Macron: G7 is opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine

Macron said the summit in Hiroshima had been one of unity, notably for Ukraine, and aimed to build a framework for a peace that must be durable, not based on a ceasefire that would create a frozen conflict, and must adhere to international law.

"This war isn't just European," Macron said. "It's the opportunity to discuss, exchange and convince partners of this enlarged G7... India, Brazil, Indonesia and several other countries from the south, who have sometimes not exchanged as much with Ukraine."

He said Zelensky would explain the situation on the ground, while the G7 - the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - would stress the fundamentals of the international order and the importance of keeping to the United Nations charter.

"This allows Zelensky to express himself to powers of the world who at times are exposed to just one discourse. And I say that just a few weeks before a BRICS summit," Macron said, referring to the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.