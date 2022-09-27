Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills

Generics associations in member states are also petitioning national heath authorities for more flexibility on drug prices, said Medicines for Europe.

"We may discontinue maybe three, maybe five products due to the direct and indirect impact of increasing energy costs," said Elisabeth Stampa, chief executive of Medichem SA, a generic drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients maker based near Barcelona, Spain.

Medicines for Europe's director general Adrian Van Den Hoven told Reuters that higher energy costs were hitting a sector that was forced to consolidate due to price pressure, making the market more vulnerable to supply outages and shortages.

"Higher energy costs just eat all of the margins of many makers of essential medicines in the fixed price system that we operate under in Europe," he said.

The issue centres on the pricing regime. Off-patent medicines are typically sold by low-cost drugmakers at prices set by national health agencies or insurers' associations, which frequently also cut prices.

Generics account for about 70 percent all dispensed medicines in Europe, many of them to treat serious conditions such as infections or cancer, but make up only 29% of the region's drug bills, according to the lobby group.

The surge in energy costs risks undermining a recent push to boost medicines production in Europe and make the region more self-sufficient after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a dependence on suppliers abroad and led to a breakdown of certain supply routes.

COVID-lockdown measures in China and the war in Ukraine have made matters worse for logistic and raw material supplies.

Drug supply shortages, which at times disrupt patient care when alternative sources are not available, have a decade-long history in the European off-patent generic drug sector, where pressure on prices by cash-strapped health systems allows only the most cost-efficient suppliers to survive.

While makers of patented innovative drugs are also typically banned from raising prices after a reimbursement rate has been set, the much higher margins keep most of those products profitable.