    বাংলা

    Ukraine says five killed, 13 missing in flooding since dam destroyed

    As many as 13 people are missing in the Kherson region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 11:44 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 11:44 AM

    Ukraine was evacuating more people on Friday from southern areas where officials said at least five people had been killed in flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

    Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app that four people had died and 13 people were missing in the Kherson region, and that one person had died in the Mykolayiv region.

    A Russian-appointed official said eight people had died in Russian-held territory and more than 5,800 had been evacuated from their homes.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the authorities were working round the clock to save people.

    "The evacuation continues. Wherever we can get people out of the flood zone, we are doing it," Zelenskiy said.

    He also posted photographs online showing flooded areas where emergency services workers were using boats to rescue people and animals.

    "We are finding out more details about the damage Russia caused by this disaster," he said.

    Klymenko said 48 settlements in the Kherson region had been flooded, including 14 on territory occupied by Russia. In the Mykolayiv region, 23 villages and towns were flooded.

    Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and dam from inside the plant, which had been under Russian occupation since the early weeks of Russia's invasion in February last year.

    Moscow has blamed the destruction of the dam on Ukraine. Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians as rescue efforts are carried out.

    Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said Russian forces were continuing to shell the Kherson region but that the frequency of shelling had dropped as the flooding had forced them to change position.

    "Previously there were 70 to 80 incidents of shelling every day and (now) there are about 30 to 50," she told a briefing.

    Ukrainian forces took back Kherson last November after more than eight months of Russian occupation.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows flooded residential buildings after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023.
    Zelensky visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse
    Zelensky visited the flooded southern region of Kherson on Thursday to discuss emergency operations
    Volunteers evacuate dogs, previously sedated, from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine Jun 7, 2023.
    Rescuers race to save pets in submerged Ukraine city
    Many dogs, cats and other pets are in peril after owners abandoned them when fleeing floodwaters unleashed by Kakhovka dam collapse
    A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023.
    Hundreds plucked from flooded homes in Ukraine
    Drone video showed areas where often only the roofs were visible above the flooding
    Local resident Valery, 53, who didn't give his family name, shows his house that submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Jun 7, 2023.
    Ukraine warns of floating mines, disease after dam collapse
    A senior Ukrainian official warned of the danger as he inspected damage caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps