Ukraine says five killed, 13 missing in flooding since dam destroyed

Ukraine was evacuating more people on Friday from southern areas where officials said at least five people had been killed in flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app that four people had died and 13 people were missing in the Kherson region, and that one person had died in the Mykolayiv region.

A Russian-appointed official said eight people had died in Russian-held territory and more than 5,800 had been evacuated from their homes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the authorities were working round the clock to save people.

"The evacuation continues. Wherever we can get people out of the flood zone, we are doing it," Zelenskiy said.