    বাংলা

    Tens of thousands in Serbia protest mass shootings, government policies

    The crowd filled the streets calling on President Aleksandar Vucic, Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Aleksandar Vulin, the director of Serbia's security agency to resign

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 03:24 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 03:24 AM

    Tens of thousands braved rain and wind in Belgrade on Saturday in an anti-government protest over two mass shootings that killed 18 people, blaming the deaths on a culture of violence that critics say authorities have allowed to permeate society.

    On May 3 a teenage boy killed nine pupils and a security guard in Belgrade in the first school mass shooting in Serbia, and a day later a 21-year-old man killed eight outside the city.

    Opposition parties, which organised the rally, blame the government led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of failing to rein in media that have promoted violence and to act against criminal elements in society.

    It was the fourth such protest in as many weeks, with demonstrators turning up in similar numbers to the previous three rallies despite bad weather.

    The crowd filled the streets around a compound housing the state broadcaster RTS, calling on President Aleksandar Vucic, Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Aleksandar Vulin, the director of Serbia's security agency to resign. They also demanded more media freedoms.

    "We have had enough and it is high time something changed," said Janko, a protester from Belgrade.

    The government denies opposition parties' allegations, and accuses them of staging protests for political gain.

    On Friday, tens of thousands of people bussed-in from across Serbia, neighbouring Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia and North Macedonia rallied in the centre of Belgrade in a show of support for Vucic.

    "We are completely opposite to the people that were here yesterday ... we are promoting entirely different values and we strive for change," said Jelena, a woman in her 30s.

    Opposition parties and rights watchdogs have long accused Vucic and the SNS of autocracy, stifling media freedoms, violence against political opponents, corruption and ties with organised crime. Vucic and his allies deny the accusations.

    On Saturday Vucic stepped down as leader of the SNS, appointing defense minister Milos Vucevic as his successor. Vucic said he will remain the head of the state.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tens of thousands gather in Belgrade protest over mass shootings
    Thousands gather in Belgrade protest over mass shootings
    A teenage boy killed nine children and a security guard at a school on May 3, and a day later a 21-year-old man killed eight outside Belgrade
    People attend a protest "Serbia against violence" in reaction to recent mass shootings that have shaken the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8, 2023.
    Serbians rally against violence after mass shootings
    Tens of thousands of Serbians protested, demanding better security, a ban on violent TV content and the resignation of key ministers
    Police operate in a checkpoint during the aftermath of a shooting in Dubona, Serbia, May 5, 2023.
    Suspect arrested after 8 killed in second Serbia shooting
    The suspect, a young man, had been involved in an altercation in a school yard who left and then returned with an assault rifle and a handgun
    FILE PHOTO: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Aug 17, 2022.
    Serbia's president denies sales of military equipment to Ukraine
    Serbia has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion at the United Nations and other international forums

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan