Russian shells kill 21 civilians in Ukraine's Kherson, Zelensky says

Russian shelling killed 21 civilians in and near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, including strikes on a hypermarket, a railway station and crossing, a petrol station and residential buildings, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Forty-eight people were known to have been injured, Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app. "All civilians! With the day not yet over! In one region!" he wrote.

He described the targets as "the bloody trail that Russia leaves behind with its shells".

Officials had earlier said 12 of the victims were in the city of Kherson, the region's capital, where a hypermarket came under fire as people were doing their morning shopping and explosions tore through a railway station.