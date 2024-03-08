Police bust art forgery ring in Spain selling fake Banksy works

Police in Spain have dismantled an art forgery ring suspected of selling artworks falsely attributed to British street artist Banksy, with some pieces fetching prices of 1,500 euros ($1,640) or higher.

The Catalonia regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra said on Thursday it had raided a workshop inside an apartment in the city of Zaragoza, where the forgers created the fake works before distributing them through auction rooms, antique shops or online platforms.