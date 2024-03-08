    বাংলা

    Police bust art forgery ring in Spain selling fake Banksy works

    The artworks were presented as being part of Banksy's "Dismaland" project

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2024, 10:37 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 10:37 AM

    Police in Spain have dismantled an art forgery ring suspected of selling artworks falsely attributed to British street artist Banksy, with some pieces fetching prices of 1,500 euros ($1,640) or higher.

    The Catalonia regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra said on Thursday it had raided a workshop inside an apartment in the city of Zaragoza, where the forgers created the fake works before distributing them through auction rooms, antique shops or online platforms.

    Investigators have seized nine works and recorded at least 25 sales to victims in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Scotland, the Mossos added in a statement. Four people are under investigation, charged with fraud and crimes against intellectual property

    According to the police, "a couple of young followers of Banksy's street art with economic problems" created Banksy-style works with stencils and ink stamps from the Zaragoza workshop, which they at first sold at prices no higher than 80 euros.

    But a distributor "with knowledge of the functioning of the graphic work market", in collaboration with an "interested distribution entity", made fake certificates attributing the works to the secretive Banksy, whose identity has never been revealed.

    The artworks were presented as being part of Banksy's "Dismaland" project, a 2015 theme park-style installation in the British town of Weston-super-Mare.

    But the company Pest Control, the only body that certifies Banksy's oeuvre, found that both the artworks and certificates were false.

    "The investigation remains open and further victims and new arrests are not ruled out," the Mossos added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Real Madrid v RB Leipzig - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 6, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham applauds fans after the match
    Real's Bellingham hits out at 'ridiculous' two-game ban
    The Spanish Football Federation suspended the 20-year-old for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - March 3, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Athletic Bilbao's Imanol Garcia de Albeniz
    Barcelona and Athletic share spoils in goalless draw
    Barca suffered two injury blows, with midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri forced out in the first-half
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 18, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez reacts.
    Atletico defender Gimenez suffers another thigh injury
    This was the defender's second game back since returning after sustaining the same injury last month
    A potential voter takes home a sign after attending a house party supporting the write-in campaign to put US President Joe Biden's name on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot, at the home of New Hampshire State Representative Luz Bay in Dover, New Hampshire, US, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
    Fake Biden call tells New Hampshire voters to stay home
    In the audio, the Biden "voice" is heard using one of his signature phrases, "What a bunch of malarkey"

    Opinion

    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen