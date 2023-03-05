PM Sunak: If you come to UK illegally, you will not be able to stay

Anyone arriving illegally in Britain will be prevented from staying, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview published on Sunday, ahead of new legislation which is expected to be set out next week.

Under pressure from his own lawmakers to find a solution to the flow of migrants arriving in Britain across the channel from Europe, Sunak has made stopping small boats one of his five key priorities.

"Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay," Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.