    বাংলা

    PM Sunak: If you come to UK illegally, you will not be able to stay

    Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 11:06 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 11:06 AM

    Anyone arriving illegally in Britain will be prevented from staying, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview published on Sunday, ahead of new legislation which is expected to be set out next week.

    Under pressure from his own lawmakers to find a solution to the flow of migrants arriving in Britain across the channel from Europe, Sunak has made stopping small boats one of his five key priorities.

    "Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay," Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

    A new law to tackle the issue is due to be set out on Tuesday, the newspaper reported, after more than 45,000 people made the perilous crossing last year.

    Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants, many having made the journey from Afghanistan, Syria or other countries suffering war, more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 kms) to Rwanda.

    The policy has faced a legal battle after the first planned deportation flight was blocked by a last-minute injunction granted by the European Court of Human Rights. It was ruled lawful by London's High Court in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict.

    Asked on Sky News whether those arriving in Britain illegally would be banned from claiming asylum, government minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "I believe so, yes."

    "Should people come to this country illegally then they will be returned or sent to somewhere like Rwanda."

    Asked about how genuine asylum seeks would be able to seek refuge, Heaton-Harris said: "I'm quite sure there will be more safe and legal routes."

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Grain farmer Andrii Povod stands in front of a destroyed barn at his farm, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, Feb 20, 2023.
    Woman, 2 children killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine
    A house in Kherson's Poniativka village was hit by Russian mortar shelling, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said
    A Ukrainian serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 3, 2023.
    Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under severe pressure: UK
    Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, Britain says
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, speaks in Paraskoviivka, Ukraine in this still image from an undated video released on March 3, 2023.
    Russia's Wagner boss publishes video showing coffins of dead
    The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck
    A protester prepares to use a firework against riot police during a demonstration in front of the parliament building following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece, Mar 3, 2023.
    Greece to wrap up search at train crash site
    The disaster has triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country, as well as a sharp focus on safety standards across its railway system

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher