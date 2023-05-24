Greece to appoint caretaker PM ahead of June repeat election

The leader of the Communist KKE party Dimitris Koutsoumbas said a repeat election would be held on June 25.

"We are led to a caretaker government, with elections on June 25 and there we will give battle," Koutsoumbas told state ERT TV.

Under Greece's electoral system, the winner of a second vote following an inconclusive first election can receive up to 50 bonus seats for every point it wins beyond 25%.

To benefit from bonus seats, New Democracy needs to stay the biggest party, but that seems likely as its nearest rival, Syriza, secured just a fifth of the votes on May 21. If it secures 40% of the vote again or even a little less, it will most likely have a clear majority.

The total seats New Democracy secures will, however, depends on how many other parties make it into parliament.

The new parliament which emerged from the May 21 election will convene next Sunday and be dissolved a day later before the caretaker government takes over.