    বাংলা

    Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record

    The jet model has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was not related to mechanical failure

    Carolina Puliceand Gabriel AraujoReuters
    Published : 24 August 2023, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 04:28 AM

    The Embraer executive jet model that crashed in Russia, apparently with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin onboard, has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was not related to mechanical failure.

    Russian authorities said Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening, killing all those onboard. Russia's TASS news agency said the plane was a Brazilian Embraer jet.

    Embraer said it was aware of a plane crash in Russia involving a Legacy 600 aircraft, but it did not have further information about the case and had not been providing support services for the jet since 2019.

    "Embraer has complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia," the planemaker said. Sanctions block Western planemakers from providing parts or support for planes operated in Russia.

    Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6:11 pm local time (1511 GMT). An unverified video on social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky toward the earth.

    The Legacy 600 entered service in 2002, according to International Aviation HQ, with almost 300 produced until production ceased in 2020.

    There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, according to International Aviation HQ, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed mid-air into a Gol Boeing 737-800 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States.

    There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, according to International Aviation HQ, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed mid-air into a Gol Boeing 737-800 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States.

    Despite damage to the aircraft, the pilot landed the Embraer plane and there were no deaths or injuries. The Boeing commercial airliner was downed and all 154 passengers killed.

    Two years later, a Brazilian air force report blamed two US pilots, traffic controllers and faulty communications for the mid-air collision.

    At the time, a lawyer for the pilots said individual air traffic controllers and flaws in Brazil's air traffic control system caused the accident.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden waves as he departs for Maui from Reno, Nevada, US, Aug 21, 2023.
    Biden unsurprised by report of Wagner boss Prigozhin's death
    Not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind, Biden says
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.
    Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin believed killed in plane crash
    The most powerful Russian mercenary was on board a plane which crashed on Wednesday north of Moscow with no survivors
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.
    Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he is in Africa
    The future of the mercenary chief has been unclear since he led a short mutiny against the Russian defence establishment and the Kremlin
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command centre, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released Jun 24, 2023.
    Russian mercenary boss hails Niger coup
    He offers his fighters' services to bring order in the African nation

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race