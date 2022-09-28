    বাংলা

    Russian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad

    Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War II last week, which could see hundreds of thousands more people sent to fight in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 06:49 AM

    Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that newly mobilised reservists in the Kaliningrad region have started combat training at the base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

    "All mobilised military personnel comply with the standards for shooting from small arms. In addition, citizens called up from the reserve restore their skills in the operation and maintenance of weapons, military and special equipment," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

    Also Read: Russian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides

    Also Read: Complaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder

    Also Read: More than 730 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia: rights group

    Also Read: In poor, rural Buryatia, Russia's partial mobilisation hits hard

    Courses have been also held to increase firing skills and prepare military personnel for "confident actions on the battlefield".

    President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two last week, which could see hundreds of thousands more people sent to fight in Ukraine.

    Russia has a significant military presence in Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, including nuclear-capable missiles, its Baltic fleet and tens of thousands of soldiers.

    RELATED STORIES
    Europe investigates 'attacks' on Russian gas pipelines to Europe
    Europe investigates 'attacks' on Russian gas pipelines
    It remained far from clear who might be behind the leaks that were first reported on Monday or any foul play, if proven, on the Nord Stream pipelines
    Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills
    Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output
    Electricity prices have risen ten-fold for some drug factories in Europe and raw material costs have risen by between 50% and 160%
    After high profile sacking, UK civil servants fear for jobs under Truss
    UK civil servants fear for jobs under Truss
    This is because the new boss Kwasi Kwarteng sacked the top official at the finance ministry on the day that Liz Truss was appointed prime minister
    Ukraine refugees push German population to all-time high
    Ukraine refugees push German population to all-time high
    More than 84 million people are now living in the European Union's most populous country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher