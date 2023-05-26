Voter fraud allegations mark last day of election campaigning in Spain

Allegations of voter fraud in small towns and an unprecedented case of kidnapping marked the last day of campaigning before local and regional elections in Spain on Sunday.

The voting is taking place in 12 regions and 8,000 towns and cities, most of them currently governed by the Socialist Party (PSOE). Opinion polls are predicting gains for the conservative People's Party (PP), which if replicated in a national election in December could unseat the ruling left-wing coalition.

Police arrested at least nine people in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla on Monday and Tuesday over alleged election fraud with mail-in ballots, involving one of the parties in the coalition government of the autonomous city, Coalition for Melilla (CpM).