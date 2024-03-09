Awami League forgoes boat symbol in local government polls. Will the strategy pay off?

Despite a boycott by one-third of the registered political parties, the 12th national polls saw a voter turnout of approximately 42 percent, as reported by the Election Commission.

Saturday marks the first major local government election since the national election. Observers are keen to assess whether this strategy will mitigate violence and enhance voter participation.

The decision by the ruling party to refrain from nominating candidates or assigning its boat symbol in the city corporation by-election stands as a crucial measure for evaluating the strategy's success in curbing violence and enhancing voter engagement.

In Mymensingh, four out of five mayoral candidates are from the Awami League, while the only Jatiya Party candidate is running with their party symbol.

The mayor candidates are-- incumbent mayor and president of Mymensingh city Awami League Ekramul Haque Titu, Mymensingh district AL President Ehteshamul Alam, Sadequl Haque Khan, Md Rezaul Haque, and Mymensingh district Jatiyo Party Joint Secretary Md Shahidul Islam.

In Cumilla, two out of four candidates are from the Awami League.

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, daughter of Awami League lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, and Nur Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, an advisor for the party’s city wing, are contesting the election.

Two-time city mayor and expelled BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku and expelled Swechchhasebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser are also competing.

None of the candidates in this city are running under a party symbol.

There have been no major disturbances in the campaign as of Thursday night. The Election Commission is not concerned about the fairness of the election.

According to analysts, the number of independent candidates has increased, potentially leading to higher voter turnout in the local government elections.

Former election commissioner Kabita Khanam believes it's too early to gauge voter confidence or compare it to national elections.

Election analyst Abdul Alim noted that when multiple candidates from the same party contst, the election may lose its competitiveness, leading to a potential decline in voter interest.

ELECTION STRATEGY SPARKS SURPRISE VICTORIES

The Awami League devised a new approach to prevent an uncontested victory in the 12th parliamentary elections amidst the opposition boycott.

By allowing some party leaders not nominated to run independently, known as the 'dummy candidate's strategy,' they ensured competition in every constituency.

Independent candidates of the ruling party scored shock victories over dozens of heavyweights, including incumbent MPs of the Awami League and the Jatiya Party.

The rebel candidates of the Awami League won nearly six times as many seats as the Jatiya Party at 62. The Awami League secured an absolute majority with 222 out of 298 constituencies.

Encouraged by the success, the ruling party decided not to use the party symbol in the local election to avoid ‘conflict’ and ‘make the election festive.’

However, according to some analysts, the Awami League has taken this strategy to challenge the BNP leaders and activists who are adamant about boycotting the elections and to bring the party's supporters to the polling stations.