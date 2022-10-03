Thousands of mobilised Russians sent home, unfit for military duty

"About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service," Degtyarev said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the region's military commissar was removed but that his dismissal would not affect the mobilisation.

The mobilisation was billed as enlisting those with military experience but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.

The taking of Lyman by Ukrainian forces sets the stage for further advances aimed at cutting Russia's supply lines to its battered troops to a single route.

Days earlier, Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine, an area that includes Lyman. Kyiv and the West have condemned the proclamation as an illegitimate farce.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the capture of the town, where Ukrainian flags were raised over civic buildings on Saturday, demonstrated that Ukraine was capable of dislodging Russian forces and showed the impact Ukraine's deployment of advanced Western weapons was having on the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the success of the country's soldiers was not limited to Lyman and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington was "very encouraged" by Ukrainian gains.

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday it was pulling troops out of the Lyman area "in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement".

It did not mention Lyman in its daily update on Sunday, although it said Russian forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk.

ABSORBING REGIONS

The recapture of Lyman by Ukrainian troops is Russia's largest battlefield loss since Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region in September.

Control over Lyman could prove a "key factor" in helping Ukraine reclaim lost territory in the Luhansk region, its governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said.

Lyman commands a crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River, behind which Russia has been attempting to consolidate its defences, Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

"Thanks to the successful operation in Lyman we are moving towards the second north-south route ... and that means a second supply line will be disrupted," said reserve colonel Viktor Kevlyuk at Ukraine's Centre for Defence Strategies think tank.

"In that case, the Russian group in Luhansk and Donetsk could only be supplied strictly through (Russia's) Rostov region," Kevlyuk told media outlet Espreso TV.

Ukraine's military said early on Monday Russian forces had used missiles, air strikes and artillery in attacks on 35 settlements in the previous 24 hours. Ukraine’s air force had attacked a command post, weapons caches and an anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as bringing down one helicopter, one attack aircraft and eight drones, it said.