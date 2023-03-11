    বাংলা

    Fathers day card but no knighthood for my dad, UK PM Sunak quips

    Sunak makes the remark while responding to reporters' questions after Johnson nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood drawing accusations of cronyism

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2023, 05:36 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 05:36 AM

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that he would give his dad a Fathers' Day card but no knighthood, making light of controversy over the resignation honours' list of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    Johnson has nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood in the list of honours he can grant as an outgoing leader, the Times newspaper reported on Monday, drawing accusations of cronyism.

    "For me a big success is remembering to get my dad a card on Fathers' Day, so that is probably about my limit of it," Sunak told reporters on a trip to Paris, when asked if he would ever give honours to his family members.

    "My dad's going to get a card on Fathers' Day and that is about that."

    Sunak resigned as finance minister days before Johnson was forced to say he would step down as prime minister, fuelling a rift between the two. Johnson has said he would struggle to back Sunak's new deal over post-Brexit trade, saying his approach would work better.

    But Sunak declined to be drawn on the specific issues around Johnson's resignation honours list.

    "I'm not going to comment on speculation," he said "I don't see these things until I see them so it is hard for me to say any more than that."

    RELATED STORIES
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during an Oral Questions session at the House of Commons in London, Britain, Mar 01, 2023.
    Sunak: If you come to UK illegally, you will not be able to stay
    Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks on Downing Street in London, Britain March 1, 2023.
    Sunak holds back on rejoining Horizon after Brexit deal
    Rishi Sunak is refusing to rush Britain back into the EU's 95.5 billion euros ($101.32 billion) Horizon Europe research programme
    FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, Jan 25, 2023.
    UK's Sunak wants Northern Ireland deal to 'get the job done' on Brexit
    Sunak said he was hopeful of a positive outcome to the talks and he would spend the weekend trying to finish them
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Northern School of Art in Hartlepool, Britain January 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
    The British prime minister has apologised for not wearing a seat belt while filming a social media clip in the back seat of a moving car

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher