Fathers day card but no knighthood for my dad, UK PM Sunak quips

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that he would give his dad a Fathers' Day card but no knighthood, making light of controversy over the resignation honours' list of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson has nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood in the list of honours he can grant as an outgoing leader, the Times newspaper reported on Monday, drawing accusations of cronyism.

"For me a big success is remembering to get my dad a card on Fathers' Day, so that is probably about my limit of it," Sunak told reporters on a trip to Paris, when asked if he would ever give honours to his family members.