Spice Girl Mel B shares more in expanded memoir, aims to help abuse survivors

"I wanted to give survivors that hope and that honesty that 'you know what, I'm going through it too still, just like you are. So don't give up'."

Brown, a patron of the charity Women's Aid, became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022 for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

“It's given me more of a purpose. It's like an extension of girl power because I've been screaming girl power since I was 19, and then for 10 years I was very girl powerless and now I'm speaking my truth," she said of her campaigning against domestic abuse.

"I've got ... survivors behind me cheering me on, saying 'yes be our voice' because my story is their story."

Brown, 48, said she originally released her memoir after encouragement from both her daughter and her friend, Louise Gannon, who wrote the book with her.

"I have the platform ... I'm reaching out to people that don't have a voice, that don't have a safe place where they can get help or talk about it," Brown said.