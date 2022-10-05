Russian TV protester confirms she has gone on the run

Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, confirmed she had escaped house arrest over charges of spreading fake news again, saying she had no case to answer.

"I consider myself completely innocent, and since our state refuses to comply with its own laws, I refuse to comply with the measure of restraint imposed on me as of 30 September 2022 and release myself from it," she said on Telegram.

Her lawyer said she was due to turn up to a hearing at 10:00 Moscow time (0700 GMT) at a Moscow district court, but that investigators had failed to establish her whereabouts.