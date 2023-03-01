Russian internet speeds drop on hardware shortage, research finds

Russian mobile internet speeds dropped in regions outside Moscow in February, research from news and analysis firm Telecom Daily showed on Wednesday, as the departure of foreign equipment makers limited operators' access to hardware.

The country's largest telecoms operators, including MTS and Megafon disputed the research, saying they had noted increased speeds in February, both in Moscow and beyond.

Senior telecoms executives and other industry sources told Reuters late last year that the departure of telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson may cripple the country's mobile networks over the long term and lead to a deterioration in communication for Russians.