Russian spy chief: West was behind sabotage of Nord Stream

"We have materials that point to a Western trace in the organisation and implementation of these terrorist acts," Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), was shown telling reporters on state television.

The spy chief's remarks are the most direct public accusation against the West from a senior Russian official. He did not say what evidence Russia had, but said the West was trying to obscure who carried out the attack.

"The West is doing everything to hide the true perpetrators and organizers of this international terrorist act," Naryshkin said. The SVR is the direct successor to the once mighty First Chief Directorate of the Soviet-era KGB.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the "unprecedented sabotage" against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was "an act of international terrorism."

The Kremlin declined to comment on Naryshkin's remarks but said there needed to be a thorough international investigation into the incidents.