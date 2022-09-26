‘Finally!’ Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory

At 2:30 am came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters.

A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices made over the years as the party rose from being a marginal far-right group to become Italy's strongest political force at Sunday's election.

"It's a dream," Fabio Rampelli, a party founder, told Reuters as he hugged a tearful activist who whispered to him the single word, "finally!".

Brothers of Italy traces its roots to the post-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI), considered a political pariah by the country's mainstream until it was dissolved in the mid-1990s.