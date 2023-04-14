    বাংলা

    Hungarian police find 17 migrants crammed in airless truck

    The migrants - 16 from Egypt and one from Libya - needed immediate medical care, police say

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 06:19 AM

    Hungarian police found 17 migrants crammed into a closed space with no proper ventilation when they stopped a truck with Turkish licence plates near the southern border.

    The migrants - 16 from Egypt and one from Libya - needed immediate medical care, police said on their website, adding that only quick action following a tip-off from Romanian authorities had saved their lives.

    Police said they stopped the truck on Thursday near the village of Kistelek and called ambulances for the migrants and detained the human smuggler, a Turkish national.

    In February, 18 Afghan migrants were found dead in a truck abandoned on a back road near the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

    Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia make the overland journey across the Balkans into Europe. Hungary had built a fence on its southern border with Serbia but the route via Hungary to western Europe remains a popular one for migrants.

    RELATED STORIES
    Viangly, a Venezuelan migrant, reacts outside an ambulance for her injured husband Eduard Caraballo while Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from inside the National Migration Institute (INM) building during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Mar 27, 2023. REUTERS
    39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico
    Twenty-nine migrants were injured in the blaze that swept through the migrant facility in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez
    Migrants, mostly from Venezuela seeking asylum in the US, use their phones to access the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP ONE application to request an appointment at a land port of entry to the US, in a shelter near the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 24, 2023.
    Struggling with US asylum app, migrant families split at border
    The anxiety of separation is piling more pressure on families who have often taken perilous journeys through several countries to reach the US-Mexico frontier
    Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a tea ceremony with France’s President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured ), at the Guandong province governor’s residence, in Guangzhou, China, Friday, Apr 7, 2023.
    Xi stresses need to deepen military training, preparation
    The Chinese president makes the remarks after inspecting his country’s Southern Theatre Command navy
    Rescue team members search for survivors after an avalanche in the northeastern state of Sikkim, India, Apr 4, 2023.
    Indian rescuers scour site of deadly avalanche for more victims
    Rescue teams on Tuesday pulled 20 survivors from the snow that engulfed the road to the Nathu La pass, between Sikkim and the Chinese region of Tibet

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan