Rodri absent from Spain’s practice session before Brazil clash

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2024, 01:03 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 01:03 PM

    Spain midfielder Rodri was absent from training on Monday for personal reasons and his availability is in question for Tuesday’s friendly against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said.

    Rodri, who was rested by manager Luis de la Fuente for Spain's 1-0 defeat by Colombia on Friday, was excused from the team’s camp on Saturday to attend to personal matters and RFEF said he is expected to return later on Monday.

    The 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder is going through the best period of his career, helping the Premier League club to their first-ever Champions League title last year.

    Friday’s defeat was Spain's first loss in a year, with several key players such as Rodri, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata rested in the build-up to the June-July European Championship in Germany.

