Dominant Real Madrid claim 4-2 win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace

Runaway LaLiga leaders Real Madrid continued their march towards the title with an easy 4-2 victory away at Osasuna on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr scoring a brace.

Real are alone at the league summit with 72 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Girona who face Getafe away later on Saturday. Osasuna are 10th with 36 points.

The win extended Real's unbeaten streak to 23 matches.

"Great game, from the beginning to the end, with good commitment, good attitude; it was an important game to get ahead of and we made the most of it," manager Carlo Ancelotti told Real Madrid TV.