    Eight migrants found dead on ship off Lampedusa coast

    The rescuers took the survivors to the main port on Lampedusa, which lies to the south of Sicily

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 08:44 AM

    Eight migrants were found dead and around 40 were rescued by the Italian coast guard overnight on a ship off the coast of the island of Lampedusa, Italian media reported on Friday.

    The rescuers took the survivors to the main port on Lampedusa, which lies to the south of Sicily, news agency ANSA said.

    Italian authorities escorted another three stricken vessels carrying 156 people to Lampedusa, one of the main entry points for people trying to reach Europe.

    Italy is facing a surge in arrivals from North Africa.

    Some 105,140 migrants reached Italy by sea in 2022, interior ministry data showed, compared with 67,477 in 2021 and 34,154 in 2020.

