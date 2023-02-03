Eight migrants found dead on ship off Lampedusa coast

Eight migrants were found dead and around 40 were rescued by the Italian coast guard overnight on a ship off the coast of the island of Lampedusa, Italian media reported on Friday.

The rescuers took the survivors to the main port on Lampedusa, which lies to the south of Sicily, news agency ANSA said.

Italian authorities escorted another three stricken vessels carrying 156 people to Lampedusa, one of the main entry points for people trying to reach Europe.