Lithuania blames Russia for hammer attack on exiled Navalny aide

Lithuania's State Security Department counter-intelligence agency said the attack was probably carried out to stop the Russian opposition from influencing Russia's presidential election.

Putin, in power since the turn of the millennium, is holding an election in coming days against token opposition to extend his rule by six more years.

The Kremlin views Navalny's team as "the most dangerous opposition force capable of exerting real influence on Russia's internal processes", the Lithuanian security agency said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the incident.

Volkov himself also pointed the finger directly at Putin. In a post on Telegram, he said he had returned home on Wednesday morning after a night in hospital, having suffered a broken arm and injuries from about 15 hammer blows to the leg during the attack.

"This is an obvious, typical criminal ‘hello’ from Putin, from criminal Petersburg”, Volkov wrote.

"We will keep on working and we will not surrender”, Volkov added. "It's hard but we’ll handle it... It’s good to know I’m still alive."

In an interview with Reuters hours before Tuesday night's assault, Volkov said leaders of Navalny's movement in exile feared for their lives.

"They know that Putin not only kills people inside Russia, he also kills people outside of Russia", Volkov told Reuters in the interview. "We live in very dark times".

Earlier, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh posted images of Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver's door and window.