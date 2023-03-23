Nationwide protests in France after Macron doubles down on pension bill

Train services were disrupted and some schools shut while garbage piled up on the streets of France on Thursday as part of a ninth nationwide day of strikes against a deeply unpopular bill to raise the pension age.

Protesters blocked a highway near Toulouse in southwestern France in the early morning and a bus depot in the west, in Rennes, Le Parisien newspaper said. Protest rallies were scheduled across the country later in the day.

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said the legislation - which his government pushed through parliament without a vote last week - would come into force by year-end despite escalating anger across the country.