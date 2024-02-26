Paris conference to belie 'doom and gloom' on Ukraine, Elysee says

After initial successes in pushing back the Russian army, Ukraine has suffered setbacks on eastern battlefields, with its generals complaining of shortages of arms and soldiers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British foreign minister David Cameron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, as well as leaders from Scandinavian and Baltic countries, are scheduled to attend the conference.

The United States will be represented by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien and Canada by Defence Minister Bill Blair.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky will address the meeting.

French officials said the security conference in Munich earlier this month, which coincided with the death of Putin's most formidable domestic opponent, Alexei Navalny, was all about "doom and gloom", and that Macron, who is due in Kyiv in March, was keen to dispel that.

"We're neither doomy nor gloomy," the French adviser said. "We want Russia to understand that. Russia will have to count on us all collectively to end this war and restore Ukraine's rights."

French officials have said Russia has shown renewed aggression in recent weeks, including as Putin's flight on a nuclear-capable bomber, in what they view as an attempt to intimidate Europeans at a time US support is thrown into doubt by the presidential election.