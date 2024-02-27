Europeans rule out sending troops to Ukraine as Russia rebukes Macron

"Boots on the ground is not an option for...Germany," he told reporters during a visit to Vienna.

"I'm glad if France is considering how to support Ukraine more strongly, but if I can make a suggestion, then send more weapons," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"Do what you can do now and give Ukraine the ammunition and tanks that can be sent right now."

After Monday's talks, Scholz said European leaders now appeared willing to procure weapons from countries outside Europe as a way of speeding up military aid to Ukraine.

Germany has become the second biggest supplier of military aid to Kyiv since Russia launched its full-blown invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, but is extremely wary of steps that would draw the NATO alliance into direct conflict with Russia.

RUSSIAN REBUKE

The Kremlin issued a prompt warning about what was at stake.

"The very fact of discussing the possibility of sending certain contingents to Ukraine from NATO countries is a very important new element," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Macron's remarks.

Asked about the risks if NATO members did send troops to fight in Ukraine, Peskov said: "In that case, we would need to talk not about the probability, but about the inevitability (of a direct conflict)."

He said Western countries should consider whether such a scenario was really in their interests.

Russia and the United States - the big power behind NATO - have the world's largest arsenals of nuclear weapons. President Joe Biden has cautioned that a conflict between Russia and NATO could trigger World War Three.