    বাংলা

    Europeans rule out sending troops to Ukraine as Russia rebukes Macron

    European leaders now appear willing to procure weapons from countries outside the continent as a way of speeding up military aid to Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 04:18 PM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 04:18 PM

    Germany, Britain and other European countries said on Tuesday they had no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine, after France hinted at the possibility, and the Kremlin warned that any such move would inevitably lead to conflict between Russia and NATO.

    French President Emmanuel Macron had said on Monday that Western allies should exclude no options in seeking to avert a Russian victory in Ukraine, though he stressed there was no consensus at this stage.

    "Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win," Macron told reporters at a hastily convened gathering of European leaders in Paris to mull how to bolster support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

    • Macron raises option of sending Western troops to Ukraine

    • Germany, UK, Poland, others say they have no such plans

    • Kremlin says such a move would inevitably lead to conflict

    • West keen to bolster military help to war-weary Ukraine

    Macron's comments come amid battlefield gains by Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces in eastern Ukraine and growing shortages of ammunition and manpower on the Ukrainian side.

    However, Germany, Britain, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic distanced themselves on Tuesday from any suggestion they might commit ground troops to the Ukraine war, now in its third year.

    "...There will be no ground troops, no soldiers on Ukrainian soil sent there by European countries or NATO states," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on the sidelines of an event.

    German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius was equally adamant.

    "Boots on the ground is not an option for...Germany," he told reporters during a visit to Vienna.

    "I'm glad if France is considering how to support Ukraine more strongly, but if I can make a suggestion, then send more weapons," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

    "Do what you can do now and give Ukraine the ammunition and tanks that can be sent right now."

    After Monday's talks, Scholz said European leaders now appeared willing to procure weapons from countries outside Europe as a way of speeding up military aid to Ukraine.

    Germany has become the second biggest supplier of military aid to Kyiv since Russia launched its full-blown invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, but is extremely wary of steps that would draw the NATO alliance into direct conflict with Russia.

    RUSSIAN REBUKE

    The Kremlin issued a prompt warning about what was at stake.

    "The very fact of discussing the possibility of sending certain contingents to Ukraine from NATO countries is a very important new element," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Macron's remarks.

    Asked about the risks if NATO members did send troops to fight in Ukraine, Peskov said: "In that case, we would need to talk not about the probability, but about the inevitability (of a direct conflict)."

    He said Western countries should consider whether such a scenario was really in their interests.

    Russia and the United States - the big power behind NATO - have the world's largest arsenals of nuclear weapons. President Joe Biden has cautioned that a conflict between Russia and NATO could trigger World War Three.

    A White House official told Reuters on Monday that the United States had no plans to send troops to fight in Ukraine, neither were there plans to send NATO troops to fight there.

    Britain also has no plans for a large-scale deployment of troops to Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, while noting that it already has a small number of personnel in that country helping to support Kyiv's forces.

    Spain wants to limit aid to sending more weapons and other materiel to Kyiv, government spokesperson Pilar Alegria said.

    In similar vein, the prime ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic, staunch supporters of Ukraine, said at a news conference in Prague on Tuesday that they wanted to provide more ammunition to Kyiv but had no plans to send troops.

    The Czechs this month announced plans, backed by Canada, Denmark and others, to finance the rapid purchase of hundreds of thousands of ammunition rounds from third countries to dispatch to Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    View of the entrance of the Elysee Palace, the French President's official residence, in Paris, France, Feb 21, 2024. REUTERS
    Paris conference to belie 'doom and gloom' on Ukraine: Elysee
    The meeting is announced at short notice because of what Macron’s advisers say is an escalation in Russian aggression over the past few weeks
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during 'Ukraine. Year 2024' conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
    31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded: Zelensky
    He tells a news conference in Kyiv that he cannot disclose the number of wounded because it will help Russian military planning
    Ukrainian servicemen of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade fire a M109A5 Paladin self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Jan 16, 2024.
    Western leaders in Kyiv to show support on war anniversary
    The prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium travelled with the European Commission president on an overnight train from Poland
    Servicemen of the battalion 'Da Vinci's wolves' of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, named of nom-de-guerre of their commander Dmytro Kotsiubailo, Hero of Ukraine, who was killed in a fight against Russian troops, prepare a new recruiting centre for opening, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a newly opened recruiting centre in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 10, 2024.
    Ukrainian army unit launches own recruitment drive to strengthen ranks
    Ukraine is struggling to overhaul mobilisation and broaden recruitment as the second anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps