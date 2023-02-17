Putin lauds gas giant Gazprom, says Asian demand will soar

President Vladimir Putin on Friday lauded Russia's natural gas giant, vowing that Gazprom would thrive despite attempts by the West to cut its clout as demand for gas would rise in Asia.

Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine, the world's largest natural gas company has grappled with sharply lower gas sales to Europe as the West seeks to reduce dependence on Russian energy and reduce Russian budget revenues.

Gazprom, which holds about 15% of global gas reserves and employs about 490,000 people, is one of Russia's most powerful companies - so powerful it was once known as a state within the state.