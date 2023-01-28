'Godfather', 'Joker' posters found in mafia boss Messina Denaro's home

Posters of Al Pacino as the "Godfather" and Joaquin Phoenix as "Joker" were found in an apartment in western Sicily where mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is believed to have lived in the months prior to his arrest, police footage showed on Friday.

The apartment, in the town of Campobello di Mazara, is in a modest building just a few kilometres away from the boss's home town of Castelvetrano. Magistrates said he was living a "regular" life there, including going to the supermarket, despite being Italy's most wanted man.

Messina Denaro was arrested in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on Jan 16 after 30 years on the run as he was going to a private hospital where he had scheduled cancer treatment.