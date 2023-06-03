Can I have a kangaroo? Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny is serving combined sentences of 11-1/2 years for fraud and contempt of court on charges that he says were trumped up to silence him.

The letters showed that Navalny asked for an eclectic range of items, including, variously, a bottle of moonshine, a balalaika, a staff, two pouches of cheap tobacco, a kimono and a black belt.

The correspondence also reveals the conditions of the Russian prison system: Navalny asked for a megaphone to be given to a mentally ill convict in a cell opposite so that "he could shout even louder", and for prison authorities to award the 10th dan in Karate to a prisoner who apparently killed a man with his bare hands.

Both requests were refused. The prison declined comment.

The prison's replies, written in the stilted administrative Russian of officialdom, complete with serial numbers, acronyms and references to various laws and rules, give a satiric insight into the sometimes absurd world of Russian bureaucracy, a theme writer Nikolai Gogol satirised in the 19th Century.

"The question of awarding eastern martial arts qualifications is not handled by the administration," the prison wrote back on Apr 28.

In response to Navalny's request for a permit to keep a kangaroo, the prison wrote: "The animal identified in your request relates to the double crested-marsupial... Your request is left without satisfaction."