    বাংলা

    Can I have a kangaroo? Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

    He also asked for a megaphone to be given to a mentally ill convict in a cell opposite so that "he could shout even louder"

    Reuters
    Published : 3 June 2023, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 06:57 AM

    Alexei Navalny, Russia's most famous opposition leader, on Friday shared letters showing how he has poked fun at prison authorities for several months with a host of bizarre requests for a kimono, a balalaika, a beetle and even to keep a kangaroo.

    The requests were turned down by the maximum security IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250 km (115 miles) east of Moscow, according to the Russian documents he posted online.

    "When you are in a punishment cell and don't have much entertainment, you can always amuse yourself by corresponding with the prison administration," Navalny said.

    Navalny is serving combined sentences of 11-1/2 years for fraud and contempt of court on charges that he says were trumped up to silence him.

    The letters showed that Navalny asked for an eclectic range of items, including, variously, a bottle of moonshine, a balalaika, a staff, two pouches of cheap tobacco, a kimono and a black belt.

    The correspondence also reveals the conditions of the Russian prison system: Navalny asked for a megaphone to be given to a mentally ill convict in a cell opposite so that "he could shout even louder", and for prison authorities to award the 10th dan in Karate to a prisoner who apparently killed a man with his bare hands.

    Both requests were refused. The prison declined comment.

    The prison's replies, written in the stilted administrative Russian of officialdom, complete with serial numbers, acronyms and references to various laws and rules, give a satiric insight into the sometimes absurd world of Russian bureaucracy, a theme writer Nikolai Gogol satirised in the 19th Century.

    "The question of awarding eastern martial arts qualifications is not handled by the administration," the prison wrote back on Apr 28.

    In response to Navalny's request for a permit to keep a kangaroo, the prison wrote: "The animal identified in your request relates to the double crested-marsupial... Your request is left without satisfaction."

    He asked for a massage chair to be given to an unidentified squad leader, suggesting it might reduce stress. The prison wrote coldly that massage chairs were not provided.

    Navalny inquired about the names of the guard dogs.

    The prison said it could not give him such information. Navalny said he was told by guards that knowledge of the names of the dogs could allow him to befriend the creatures and then try to escape.

    His inquiry about whether he needed a permit to keep a beetle was met with a refusal.

    "The insect identified by you in your request belongs to the animal kingdom," the prison said in a May 3 letter.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks as he waits for a court hearing in a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia Jan 18, 2021, in this still image from video obtained from social media.
    Scores of world figures urge Putin to free Navalny in open letter
    Navalny's supporters have grown increasingly worried about his health in recent weeks, saying they fear he could die in jail
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks as he waits for a court hearing in a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021, in this still image from video obtained from social media.
    Navalny says he faces 30 more years in Russian jail
    The Russian opposition leader said it was absurd to argue he had committed terrorism while in prison, and added that the case would be tried by a military court
    A tyre produced by the Finnish group Nokian Tyres on display at a dealership in Moscow, Russia, Mar 23, 2023. REUTERS
    Remaining Western firms face tricky Russian exits
    The government demanded that companies leaving Russia sell their operations for at least half price
    Russian Consulate in Munich, Germany. Photo taken on Mar 5, 2022.
    Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
    Russian foreign ministry condemned the move calling it "yet another unfriendly step aimed at the further destruction" of bilateral ties

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan